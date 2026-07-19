Tate Brothers Arrested In Miami

They are reportedly facing almost 60 charges out of the U.K., some are CSAM.
Tate Brothers Arrested In Miami
By Red PainterJuly 19, 2026

Misogynistic right wing douche canoes, brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, have been arrested AGAIN - this time by the U.S. Marshals Service while in Miami. They were in town for some sort of masculinity sweaty bareknuckle boxing event. I don't even know what else to call it - it's just pathetic.

The Tate brothers had previously been in legal trouble in both Romania and Britain. These new charges are from Britain as well - and are quite horrific. They include charges from 2010 to 2017 and cover rape, trafficking and a slew of other offenses.

The brothers, who are dual U.S. and British citizens, fled the U.K. and set up shop in Romania in 2016. That did not shield them for long, though, as they were arrested there in 2022 and spent some time in jail before being released and seeing the charges eventually dropped.

The Crown Prosecution Service put out a statement outlining the charges. It reads:

"The CPS has decided to prosecute Andrew Tate, 39, with seven further counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and 19 additional charges for offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.

The CPS has decided to prosecute Tristan Tate, 38, with one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

The offending is alleged to have taken place between July 2010 and August 2017."

Andrew Tate is a huge supporter of Donald Trump. Will Todd Blanche jump in to represent them for free? He is known for backing sex abusers...maybe he'll do a favor for his boss.

The Tate brothers deny all charges, of course. They are expected to appear in court in Miami early next week.

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