Donald's Admin Pressures Romania To Help Accused Sex Trafficker Andrew Tate

How low can he go? Never mind. Donald will see that as a challenge.
Donald's Admin Pressures Romania To Help Accused Sex Trafficker Andrew Tate
Credit: Getty Images
By Conover KennardFebruary 18, 2025

Accused rapist and sex trafficker Andrew Tate, an admitted misogynist, is getting assistance from Donald's administration to lift their travel restrictions. Previously, Twitter banned Tate for saying women should "bear responsibility" for being sexually assaulted, but he's back on the platform, of course. Tristan and Andrew Tate have been charged with sexual misconduct, organized crime, and money laundering in Romania and face extradition to the UK on other charges.

The Financial Times reports that 47's administration has pressured Romanian authorities to lift travel restrictions on Andrew Tate, who is facing criminal charges in Bucharest. Interestingly, MAGA didn't stan Tate until after he was charged with sex trafficking. Tate, his brother, and four others are accused of human trafficking, trafficking of minors, money laundering, and forming an organized criminal group, charges which they all deny and somehow blame the Biden administration. Also, USAID.

According to the outlet, US officials first discussed the Tates’ case with the Romanian government last week, and Donald has only been in office for a month. Trump’s special envoy, Richard Grenell, followed up with this, meeting the Romanian foreign minister at the Munich Security Conference. A source told the FT that a request was made to return the brothers’ passports and allow them to travel while they wait for court proceedings to conclude.

Earlier this month, Grenell posted this on the Bad App:

The USAid programs were weaponized against people and politicians who weren’t woke.

The Biden team spent US taxpayer money to support left wing programs and candidates around the world.

Conservatives around the world were targeted.

Romania is the latest example

Romania’s foreign minister Emil Hurezeanu said a conversation had taken place but added that “Romanian courts are independent and operate based on the law, there is due process." Hurezeanu noted that he and Grenell had “known each other for a long time." Grenell denied that, saying that the diplomat “saw me in the hallway” in Munich and “asked for a meeting,” adding that the two had “no substantive conversation."

“I support the Tate brothers as evident by my publicly available tweets,” Grenell added.

Q sure has been quiet about all of this.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon