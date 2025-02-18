Donald's Admin Pressures Romania To Help Accused Sex Trafficker Andrew Tate

Accused rapist and sex trafficker Andrew Tate, an admitted misogynist, is getting assistance from Donald's administration to lift their travel restrictions. Previously, Twitter banned Tate for saying women should "bear responsibility" for being sexually assaulted, but he's back on the platform, of course. Tristan and Andrew Tate have been charged with sexual misconduct, organized crime, and money laundering in Romania and face extradition to the UK on other charges.

The Financial Times reports that 47's administration has pressured Romanian authorities to lift travel restrictions on Andrew Tate, who is facing criminal charges in Bucharest. Interestingly, MAGA didn't stan Tate until after he was charged with sex trafficking. Tate, his brother, and four others are accused of human trafficking, trafficking of minors, money laundering, and forming an organized criminal group, charges which they all deny and somehow blame the Biden administration. Also, USAID.

According to the outlet, US officials first discussed the Tates’ case with the Romanian government last week, and Donald has only been in office for a month. Trump’s special envoy, Richard Grenell, followed up with this, meeting the Romanian foreign minister at the Munich Security Conference. A source told the FT that a request was made to return the brothers’ passports and allow them to travel while they wait for court proceedings to conclude.

Earlier this month, Grenell posted this on the Bad App:

The USAid programs were weaponized against people and politicians who weren’t woke. The Biden team spent US taxpayer money to support left wing programs and candidates around the world. Conservatives around the world were targeted. Romania is the latest example

Romania’s foreign minister Emil Hurezeanu said a conversation had taken place but added that “Romanian courts are independent and operate based on the law, there is due process." Hurezeanu noted that he and Grenell had “known each other for a long time." Grenell denied that, saying that the diplomat “saw me in the hallway” in Munich and “asked for a meeting,” adding that the two had “no substantive conversation."

“I support the Tate brothers as evident by my publicly available tweets,” Grenell added.

Q sure has been quiet about all of this.