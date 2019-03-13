Donald Trump's Massage Parlor Owner/Alleged Sex Trafficker Buddy Also Sold Visas

I'm trying to imagine any other politician being caught up in a scandal where a Chinese immigrant who is an alleged sex trafficker with a series of massage parlors giving a cover for prostitution sells access to said politician to Chinese executives not being the biggest story in mainstream news.

If you're Donald Trump, it doesn't even get a MENTION on the Sunday news shows, so far have they fallen into normalizing the criminality and corruption of this administration and the Republican Party in general.

But Li "Cindy" Yang, through her sheer determination to be a Republican mover and shaker, is proving to be a big albatross around the Florida GOP and all those Mar-A-Lago members' necks.

Because not only was Yang selling access to Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago, but she was also involved in groups "bridging" the US with groups connected to the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party.

And now it turns out that, taking a cue from Jared Kushner's family, Cindy Yang has been selling her high level access to get EB-5 visas (the so-called "Golden Visas") for Chinese clients:

The so-called “golden visa” program has come under criticism in part for seemingly allowing wealthy foreigners to buy U.S. citizenship with little perceived benefit from their investments. It’s taken on a uniquely Trumpian tint since 2017 with the Kushner companies reportedly using the program to trade investment in a construction project for visas. The demand for visas from China has led to the EB-5 waitlist for that country going up to as long as 8 years, James Aldrich, Jr., an immigration attorney at Dykema law firm told TPM. “The thing about the EB-5s is there’s historically been a lot of scrutiny of them to prevent things like laundering drug money. And once people hear all the documentation they have to provide, the interest in them drops quite a bit,” Aldrich said. “I could see scamming investors somehow or another, but as far as pulling a fast one on the immigration service, you can’t really jump the line.”

Oh, but if there's a way to grift off of American laws for personal profit, you know Trumpers are going to do it.