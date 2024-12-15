Georgia Judge Tells Chesebro No Take Backs

Fake Elector Schemer Kenneth Chesebro fails to get his plea agreement invalidated.
Credit: Screencap
By Chris capper LiebenthalDecember 15, 2024

Kenneth Chesebro, a former lawyer for The Orange Felon, thought that he could go back to Georgia and just tell the courts that he changed his mind about his plea deal and get off scot-free. The judge quickly corrected the error in his thinking.

After Trump won the 2024 election, Ken Chesebro sought to "invalidate" his plea agreement with the court. According to his filing, Chesebro said that it should "constitutionally void on similar grounds and its continued imposition a violation of Due Process."

However, on Friday, the judge rejected the bid, calling it “procedurally defective in more ways than one.”

"The Defendant has already submitted a plea in response to this indictment one of guilt. Defendant's sole citation in support of his contention that a plea in bar is a post-conviction remedy, rather than a form of pretrial challenge, does not suggest otherwise," the judge wrote Friday.

He said one mistake is that Chesebro's “judgment has been rendered” already. Before he accepted his guilty plea, Chesebro was asked if he understood what he was doing, and he agreed.

I don't know if I should laugh or cry about this. I could laugh just because it's just so asinine. How could the events in 2024 possibly affect the crimes committed in 2021? I would think even the least competent lawyer could comprehend that. Well, maybe not Alina Habba, but still.

But it fills me with dread to think of the hundreds of insurrectionists filing appeals to get their convictions overturned. When will this insanity ever end?!

Discussion

