OANN Settles Lawsuit, Admits 'No Voter Fraud Occured In Georgia'

One American News Network, recently kicked off Direct TV, ran a prerecorded segment stating they had settled a lawsuit with two Georgia election workers.

The segment also made a bombshell admission to their viewers: no election fraud took place in the 2020 election.

The Daily Beast writes: "Georgia election workers were dragged through the mud on OAN by right-wing conspiracy theorists like Rudy Giuliani. Now the network is finally acknowledging there was no fraud."

In a voice-over, OANN explains their conclusions, "The results of this investigation indicate that Ruby Freeman and Wandrea ‘Shaye’ Moss did not engage in ballot fraud or criminal misconduct while working at State Farm arena on election night.”

“A legal matter with this network and the two election workers has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties through a fair and reasonable settlement."

Rudy Giuliani, Fox News, The Gateway Pundit, and many others, tortured these Georgia election workers for telling the truth and not lying to keep Trump in power.

Kanye West's publicist even got in on threatening these workers. "Kanye West Publicist Threatens Election Worker To Admit To Bogus Fraud

Giuliani is still being sued.

I doubt this will stop many on Fox News, OANN and Newsmax from keeping the BIG LIE going as much as possible.