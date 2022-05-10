OANN Settles Lawsuit, Admits 'No Voter Fraud Occured In Georgia'

What a difference a major lawsuit makes!
OANN Settles Lawsuit, Admits 'No Voter Fraud Occured In Georgia'
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoMay 10, 2022

One American News Network, recently kicked off Direct TV, ran a prerecorded segment stating they had settled a lawsuit with two Georgia election workers.

The segment also made a bombshell admission to their viewers: no election fraud took place in the 2020 election.

The Daily Beast writes: "Georgia election workers were dragged through the mud on OAN by right-wing conspiracy theorists like Rudy Giuliani. Now the network is finally acknowledging there was no fraud."

In a voice-over, OANN explains their conclusions, "The results of this investigation indicate that Ruby Freeman and Wandrea ‘Shaye’ Moss did not engage in ballot fraud or criminal misconduct while working at State Farm arena on election night.”

“A legal matter with this network and the two election workers has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties through a fair and reasonable settlement."

Rudy Giuliani, Fox News, The Gateway Pundit, and many others, tortured these Georgia election workers for telling the truth and not lying to keep Trump in power.

Kanye West's publicist even got in on threatening these workers. "Kanye West Publicist Threatens Election Worker To Admit To Bogus Fraud

Giuliani is still being sued.

I doubt this will stop many on Fox News, OANN and Newsmax from keeping the BIG LIE going as much as possible.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue