Kanye West Publicist Threatens Election Worker To Admit To Bogus Fraud

Kanye West’s MAGA publicist tried to pressure Ruby Freeman, a Black Georgia election worker falsely accused of fraud by Trump, into confessing to wrongs she never committed.

You may recall that Freeman and her daughter are suing the Gateway Pundit website and managers Jim and Joe Hoft after their false accusations of election fraud caused such harassment and danger that Freeman closed her business and fled her home for two months, at the recommendation of the FBI.

Now it turns out that West’s publicist tried to have a “friendly” chat with Freeman that seems to have been inspired by too many viewings of The Godfather.

From Reuters:

Weeks after the 2020 election, a Chicago publicist for hip-hop artist Kanye West traveled to the suburban home of Ruby Freeman, a frightened Georgia election worker who was facing death threats after being falsely accused by former President Donald Trump of manipulating votes. The publicist knocked on the door and offered to help. The visitor, Trevian Kutti, gave her name but didn’t say she worked for West, a longtime billionaire friend of Trump. She said she was sent by a “high-profile individual,” whom she didn’t identify, to give Freeman an urgent message: confess to Trump’s voter-fraud allegations, or people would come to her home in 48 hours, and she’d go to jail.

At the suggestion of the police, Freeman agreed to talk to Kutti at a police station, where an officer filmed part of the meeting. According to Reuters, which has obtained the video, Kutti spent an hour trying to persuade Freeman into “admitting” she had committed election fraud. More from Reuters:

“I cannot say what specifically will take place,” Kutti is heard telling Freeman in the recording. “I just know that it will disrupt your freedom," she said, "and the freedom of one or more of your family members.” “You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up,” Kutti continued. She added that “federal people” were involved, without offering specifics.

Philip Bump has more:

“What I would like for you to do is consider talking to a U.S. attorney in the Northern District of Georgia who is willing to take a statement from you and your daughter. And who in turn, if you are honest about the course of events that took place at State Farm Arena, will possibly be willing to grant you and your daughter immunity from charges that will imminently be brought,” Kutti told Freeman, according to journalists Mark Bowden and Matthew Teague in their book “The Steal.”

After she got home, Freeman Googled Kutti and found she was both Kanye West’s publicist and connected to Trump’s 2020 campaign.

The next day, the FBI called Freeman and urged her to leave home. The following day, Reuters reports, “Kutti’s prediction that people would descend on Freeman’s home in 48 hours proved correct,” according to her defamation lawsuit against Gateway Pundit and the Hofts. That day happened to be January 6th.

It has long been suspected that West’s own 2020 presidential campaign was a Trump-approved effort to divert Black votes away from Biden. “Even before Election Day, multiple people involved in West’s “campaign” were identified as being activists in the Republican Party,” Bump notes. “Election over, West recently publicly returned to the Trumpian fold.”

Now we know that someone close to West went to a lot of trouble to overturn the election results in Georgia with the obvious hope of casting doubt on the rest of them.

If we’re lucky, Freeman will add Kutti to her lawsuit and we’ll all find out more about what the heck was going on.