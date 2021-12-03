Gateway Pundit Slapped With Lawsuit By Georgia Election Workers

The Gateway Pundit and the Hoft twins who run it may soon reap what they sowed for endangering the lives of two Georgia election workers with false accusations.

From NBC News:

The election workers, Ruby Freeman, a retired 911 call center worker, and her daughter, Shaye Moss, allege in the lawsuit that Jim and Joe Hoft, twin brothers who operate and write for The Gateway Pundit, conducted “a campaign of lies” that “instigated a deluge of intimidation, harassment, and threats that has forced them to change their phone numbers, delete their online accounts, and fear for their physical safety.”

The women's nightmares began after a Trump campaign lawyer named Jacki Pick falsely accused someone with “the name Ruby across her shirt” of pulling fraudulent ballots out of suitcases. In reality, the workers were merely continuing their previously-halted work. As The Washington Post noted, a top Republican election official in Georgia “delivered a point-by-point debunking of the false claim that the video was evidence of election fraud,” in January.

But that didn’t stop Donald Trump, the Hofts or Gateway Pundit from keeping up the false accusations – with horrendous real-life consequences. More from NBC:

At the height of the harassment, Freeman said strangers twice attempted to push into her home to “make a citizens’ arrest,” the lawsuit alleges. Freeman was eventually forced to shutter her business and flee her home for two months at the recommendation of the FBI, the suit says. “People have said the most vile and violent and racist things about me and my family—on the phone, on my social media accounts, on email, and in person. Things you wouldn’t believe,” Freeman, who is Black, said in a statement. “The toll of all this on your life, day in and day out, it wears on you. I go to church and I know that God is my keeper, so I’m keeping my head up. But the impact is still there. For example, when I’m out in public and I hear someone call my name, I jump.

A few weeks ago, I wrote about how suing right-wing extremists is an important tool for combatting them. So, more like this, please!