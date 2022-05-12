Figliuzzi: D'Souza's '2000 Mules' 'Documentary' Is A Big Swindle

Crooks and Liars has already reported that not even Fox News or Newsmax want to promote D’Souza’s Big Lies about the Big Lie.

But MAGA world appears to be eating them up. MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace described D’Souza’s movie, 2000 Mules, as MAGA world’s version of “Top Gun.” Donald Trump has showcased the movie, she said, and, according to Rumble, D’Souza has already raked in more than $1 million, putting it in the estimated box office top ten for the weekend of May 6th to May 8th. It was launched May 7th.

Figliuzzi likened D’Souza to a carnival barker.

FIGLIUZZI: There’s a charlatan out there, a snake oil salesman by the name of Dinesh D'Souza, who is actually trying to sell -- I'm not kidding when I say sell. It's not figurative, it's literal. You have to pay 30 bucks a pop to see his truth that he's found for you, right? So that's a little bit like a carnival barker: Come here, give me your money and I'll show you the freak show inside. It's filled with misinformation about geofencing and locating devices that appear to repeatedly be around drop boxes during the election period and those same people, devices anyway, seem to be somewhere near Democratic-leaning locations and therefore all of those are now being called fraudulent votes. It really will blow your mind if you look at it and want to pay your 30 bucks to see it. And it's so crazy that Fox News and others have said, “No, too crazy for us, thank you.” But when someone's trying to profit off the big lie, that's a clue that maybe there's a little bit of deception going on here. But that's where we are, is people are saying, “How can i profit off this and how do I get more power, more money, more prestige by suckering you into believing the big lie?”

With Trump hauling in millions with the Big Lie, it’s no surprise that a Trump copycat like D’Souza would find a way to profit, too.