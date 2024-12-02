Pardoned Felon Dinesh D'Souza Apologizes For 2000 Mules Film After Being Sued

Scum is scum.
By John AmatoDecember 2, 2024

Trump pardoned felon Dinesh D'Souza put out a statement apologizing to Mark Andrews, who sued him for using his blurred image and identified him as a supposed mule dropping off illegal ballots.

Much of the D'Souza's faux documentary has been debunked and pillared by any incredible person and fact-checker, but this appears be the first time MAGAt scumbag actually apologized.

Dinesh D’Souza issues an apology for ‘2000 Mules’ — his misleading *documentary* that convinced many Republicans the 2020 election was stolen (TN State Senator Mark Pody in particular was a big fan)

Full: dineshdsouza.com/statement-on...

image

— The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) December 1, 2024 at 9:28 PM

Lawsuits against MAGAts are usually successful because the suits brought are credible. On the flip side, MAGAt suits are based mostly on insane conspiracy theories, which is why they fail.

Dinesh was a big presence on Fox News claiming the Jan 6th insurrection was a lie, and a false flag operation.

He is scum's scum.

Dinesh D'Souza is very upset about Hunter Biden’s pardon.

image

— Hoodlum (@nothoodlum.bsky.social) December 1, 2024 at 10:41 PM

