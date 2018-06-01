Dinesh 'The Felon' D'Souza Crows On Fox And Friends Taking No Responsibility For His Actions

Convicted felon Dinesh D'Souza basked in the glow of a presidential pardon on Fox and Friends this morning and as usual, took no responsibility for his prior actions that got him convicted in the first place for campaign finance fraud.

Like most of Trump's responses to Robert Mueller's special counsel, the felon has claimed selective prosecution put him in jail and not his criminality.

Let's remember what the judge said upon hearting Dinesh's bogus complaint:

Judge Berman previously denied D’SOUZA’s pretrial motion to dismiss the indictment for selective prosecution, ruling that there was “no evidence” to support D’SOUZA’s allegation. In sentencing D’SOUZA, Judge Berman referred to his prior ruling and remarked that “the defendant’s claim of selective prosecution, legally speaking, is ‘all hat, no cattle.’”

Dinesh told a very excited F&F crew that he did not know the pardon was coming.

He said, "The president said Dinesh, you have been a great voice for freedom. And he said that I got to tell you man-to-man have you been screwed. He goes I have been looking at the case. I knew from the beginning that it was fishy."

The crotch couch laughed with glee as he continued his story.

He continued, "But he said upon reviewing it he felt a great injustice had been done and that using his power he was going to rectify it sort of clear the slate, and he said he just wanted me to be out there and be a bigger voice than ever defending the principles that I believe in.”

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt read his statement blaming Obama and his stooges for his incarceration and Dinesh whined that justice is not simply a matter of breaking the law, but that he got a harsh sentence.

He went on to insinuate that the Obama administration was responsible for destroying his credibility, making movies and not being able to vote.

Not only did he knowingly break the law repeatedly, he also wanted to be the person that dictated his own sentence.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Trump as usual spits in the face of federal guidelines as the Washington Post reports: