CNN's Alisyn Camerota Smacks Dinesh D'Souza Over His Trump Hypocrisy And Phony Values

CNN's Alisyn Camerota grilled Dinesh 'the felon' D'Souza over his pardon after Trump congratulated his "principals" during a telephone call and the CNN host used the time to explore them.

After he was pardoned, "the felon" told Fox News about the call with Trump.

"The president said Dinesh, you have been a great voice for freedom." He continued, "But he said upon reviewing it he felt a great injustice had been done and that using his power he was going to rectify it sort of clear the slate, and he said he just wanted me to be out there and be a bigger voice than ever defending the principles that I believe in.”

After discussing his crimes that he was pardoned over, she said, "[Trump] basically said he wanted you to be a bigger voice than ever defending the principles that you believe in and so I want to just go through -- hear what those principles are and I have some, i think, as reflected in your twitter feed."

Throughout the next six minutes, Dinesh was reeling from having to explain himself over a host of despicable tweets and comments.

She asked why he ignores Trump's philandering, but attacked Obama's father, calling him a "philandering, inebriated African socialist, who raged against the world for denying him the realization of his anti-colonial ambitions."

Camerota, "I am trying to figure out what your principles are and they seem confusing,”

Camerota said. “Because you are a supporter of the president and the idea that you would go after President Obama’s father for philandering and for being vulgar, that strikes some as hypocritical.”

She asked, Why aren’t you speaking out about President Trump’s philandering? Why aren’t you speaking about out about his vulgarity?”

Dinesh's real problem seems to be that Obama used a selfie stick in the White House -- and I guess that's much worse than Trump making millions of dollars by using the Oval Office for personal gain and disgracing the office every day with his Twitter rages.

The felon admitted there is a great degradation of the White House but put the blame on other presidencies and instead said Trump is just an extension of it.

Camerota then brought up his despicable attacks on the Parkland students and said, 'but it was so shocking, frankly, the first one that you would go after these kids who had just lived through a killing field. What principle is that that you were trying to communicate there going after them?"

The felon said he misfired and he apologized for his tweets against the students and then made an idiotic claim that they were all hypnotized and bamboozled into becoming pawns and being dragged down and forming a protest during a legislative vote in Florida.

Alisyn replied, "They marched there on their own. They marched there on their own. They weren't dragged there. These kids were really motivated and marched there on their own. I hear what you're saying that's how you saw it. Facts just don't support that."

He tried to make believe that in today's world teenagers aren't smart enough to organize anything let alone react to almost being massacred with some outrage..

Camerota said, " I've heard this argument before. Teenagers protest all the time. Teenagers are passionate. This is what happened in the '60s. We had this argument before."

She continued, "You didn't believe it. I get it. You didn't think they were acting of their own accord. They did but still i appreciate you saying that tweet was a misfire but in terms of principles and elevating the conversation and changing what you say about the degradation of everything we're talking about, that principle is just so reprehensible to go after them?"

The former felon known as Dinesh, has a long history of saying and writing reprehensible things.

They include him blaming the left for 9/11.

In his latest screed, D'Souza, according to Publishers Weekly's review, "roots the blame for the 9/11 attacks in the left wing's 'aggressive global campaign to undermine the traditional patriarchal family'."

Here are some of his own words on the topic:

“In this book I make a claim that will seem startling at the outset. The cultural left in this country is responsible for causing 9/11. … In faulting the cultural left, I am not making the absurd accusation that this group blew up the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Thus without the cultural left, 9/11 would not have happened.“I realize that this is a strong charge, one that no one has made before.

UPDATE: Let's not forget that Dinesh was forced to resign his Kings college job for possibly having an affair while not being divorced from his wife.

