Dinesh D'Souza New Talkie Will Compare Trump To Abraham Lincoln

In Dinesh D'Souza's warped brain, equating a legendary president who freed the slaves during the civil war to one who sympathizes with good neo-Nazis is an apt comparison.

The Hollywood Reporter writes:

In a move that could raise the suspicions of his detractors, recently pardoned Dinesh D’Souza tells The Hollywood Reporter that his next movie will liken Donald Trump to Abraham Lincoln, including a poster that morphs an image of the two U.S. presidents.

D’Souza acknowledges that the optics of a pro-Trump documentary will be deemed suspicious in some circles, given the president pardoned him May 31 for violating campaign finance laws. “We’ve been working on the film for more than a year and commissioned the artwork two months ago. Trump had no inkling of the art or the theme of the movie when he pardoned me,” says D’Souza.

You don't think Trump knew about this in production propaganda picture show being produced By Dinesh D'Souza before he pardoned him?

Oh, lookie, they will also claim that the left are the real racists and conservatives are the anti-fascist party.

As you may or may not recall, 'Hillary's America' got four out of a hundred on the Tomatometer.

He will get millions of dollars of free publicity from Trump's platform as well as all Trump supporting media outlets.

Now we know why Trump pardoned him.