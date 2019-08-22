Dinesh D'Souza: 'People Bend Over Backwards To Accommodate Blacks'

Dinesh D'Souza spoke to Laura Ingraham on her radio program this week, declaring that blacks and minorities face no racism in their daily lives anymore.

Not since 1619, anyway.

The convicted felon (who Trump pardoned to much dismay) has focused on rewriting American history in service of conservatism for years now -- especially after he was released from the slammer.

His "film" was a disaster in all aspects of filmmaking and box office.

The Atlantic writes, "If you need a historian’s point-by-point refutation of D’Souza’s grotesque and absurd abuse of history, Princeton’s Kevin Kruse has posted a useful recapitulation."

I wonder if Trump helped him out because Dinesh acted much like himself when it comes to the ladies. D'Souza resigned from King’s College over a of a sex scandal.

Laura Ingraham invited this myopic liar on her show, and they waxed unpoetical about how unfair it is for conservative racists to be called racists.

Ingraham said, "Of course they'll say look at El Paso, look at these mass shootings, look at these online postings Dinesh. And if you in any way you try to downplay any risk of mainstreaming of white supremacy and the freaks that are in their basements tweeting or posting about it, then you're yourself a racist. That's how the argument always goes."

Dinesh was ready and blurted out as racist a passage as any white supremacist could offer without dropping expletives.

"We live in a society where people bend over backwards to accommodate blacks," he said.

He continued, "They do their best, if you will, to show sensitivity. If anything, we've sort of gone to the other extreme in many cases. You make an accusation against a white guy; he's on the defensive. You make an accusation against a Black guy, it backfires. So this is the actual society we live in."

And then he lied with a vengeance.

"And so their narrative is contradicted by everyday experience. Even if you stop an African-American or a minority and say listen, what's the most racist thing that's happened to you in the last year, not the last day, but the last year -- did anybody call you the n-word, did anybody kick you down the street, did anybody deny you a job -- no, no, no, no, no, well you know something really horrible happened in 1619."

↓ Story continues below ↓

Is this how he carefully researches his talking picture shows? The word "movie" doesn't apply.

Obviously, he only talks to a few black conservatives from the Log Cabin Republicans if that is what he's told, but I wouldn't believe a single syllable he utters.

Talk to almost any African American and they have miles of racism in their past whether it's on the mild side (Not kicked down the street) or the extreme kind.

And as an aside, after the Log Cabin R's endorsed Trump, a board member resigned: