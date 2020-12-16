Here's Your Round Up Of Wingnuts Freaking Out Over McConnell's Congratulations To Biden And Harris

Supporters of Donald Trump are attacking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for "giving up the fight" to overturn the election Trump lost badly.

After the Electoral College voted for the Biden/Harris ticket (duh), McConnell congratulated President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris on the Senate floor.

Recently pardoned felon Dinesh D'Souza was perplexed that the Senate Majority Leader would "congratulate" the newly elected President.

Extremist nut Charlie Kirk claimed that congratulating Joe Biden is applauding "achievement and success," which is what happened, but it's not good business for wingnut grifters.

Charlie Kirk criticizes Mitch McConnell for congratulating President-elect Joe Biden: "You typically don't use the term 'congratulations' when someone just stole a bank" pic.twitter.com/1o7egxjGBF — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) December 15, 2020

"You typically don't use the term congratulations when someone just stole a bank," Kirk said.

GOP pollster Franz Luntz is getting heat from the Trump pestilence after he tweeted out that Biden received over 81 million votes, which is a lot more than Trump received.

IF you believe Biden truly received 81 million votes. Millions of us do not. — President-Elect Ancilla Domini (@ancilla5186) December 16, 2020

QAnon lovin' Marjorie Taylor Greene went nuclear as well.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican and QAnon follower, and a racially-charged attack on McConnell's Chinese-American wife by Lin Wood, a conspiracy theorist lawyer who has brought a string of failed election lawsuits with 'Kraken' attorney Sidney Powell. 'Every 'Republican' that isn't fighting for @realDonaldTrump's 2020 landslide victory is supporting the Chinese Communist Party takeover of America,' Greene tweeted following McConnell's remarks.

Seb Gorka, who is a phony "doctor" -- take note, Wall Street Journal -- of course weighs in for Trump:

Radio and Fox news idiot Mark Levin jumped in too:

1. I think we should all thank McConnell for his excellent help in challenging the lawless acts of the Biden campaign and Democrats in the key battleground states. Wait, he was AWOL? Oh, well then, thanks for nothing, Mitch. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 15, 2020

These traitors are nothing more than autocrats trying to keep their dictator in power by any and all means possible, and to hell with democracy for clicks and grifts, the end.