Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Here's Your Round Up Of Wingnuts Freaking Out Over McConnell's Congratulations To Biden And Harris

LOL! Wingnut youtubers and tweeters now hate Mitch McConnell almost as much as we do! Almost.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Supporters of Donald Trump are attacking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for "giving up the fight" to overturn the election Trump lost badly.

After the Electoral College voted for the Biden/Harris ticket (duh), McConnell congratulated President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris on the Senate floor.

Recently pardoned felon Dinesh D'Souza was perplexed that the Senate Majority Leader would "congratulate" the newly elected President.

Extremist nut Charlie Kirk claimed that congratulating Joe Biden is applauding "achievement and success," which is what happened, but it's not good business for wingnut grifters.

"You typically don't use the term congratulations when someone just stole a bank," Kirk said.

GOP pollster Franz Luntz is getting heat from the Trump pestilence after he tweeted out that Biden received over 81 million votes, which is a lot more than Trump received.

QAnon lovin' Marjorie Taylor Greene went nuclear as well.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican and QAnon follower, and a racially-charged attack on McConnell's Chinese-American wife by Lin Wood, a conspiracy theorist lawyer who has brought a string of failed election lawsuits with 'Kraken' attorney Sidney Powell.

'Every 'Republican' that isn't fighting for @realDonaldTrump's 2020 landslide victory is supporting the Chinese Communist Party takeover of America,' Greene tweeted following McConnell's remarks.

Seb Gorka, who is a phony "doctor" -- take note, Wall Street Journal -- of course weighs in for Trump:

Radio and Fox news idiot Mark Levin jumped in too:

These traitors are nothing more than autocrats trying to keep their dictator in power by any and all means possible, and to hell with democracy for clicks and grifts, the end.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team