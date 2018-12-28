What's Your Pick As Worst Movie Of The Year?

Some things are a matter of taste and opinion, but Metacritic gives Dinesh d'Souza's "Death of a Nation" a certain "top honor":

Dinesh D’Souza’s “Death of a Nation” has the dubious distinction of coming in at #1, but it isn’t just the worst film of 2018 — it’s the worst film in the site’s history: “Out of the 11,819 films for which we have Metascores,” the list reads, “‘Nation’ ranks as #11,819.”

IndieWire’s David Ehrlich began his review of “Death of a Nation” thusly: “Convicted felon Dinesh D’Souza presents film critics with two separate but inextricable dilemmas. The first is that any sincere effort to review one of D’Souza’s documentaries — he’s released a new one every other July since 2012 — fundamentally debases both the medium of film, and the act of criticism. The more insidious problem is D’Souza wants writers to pan his work and attack his person.”