What's Your Pick As Worst Movie Of The Year?

Some things are a matter of taste and opinion, but Metacritic gives Dinesh d'Souza's "Death of a Nation" a certain "top honor":
Dinesh D’Souza’s “Death of a Nation” has the dubious distinction of coming in at #1, but it isn’t just the worst film of 2018 — it’s the worst film in the site’s history: “Out of the 11,819 films for which we have Metascores,” the list reads, “‘Nation’ ranks as #11,819.”
IndieWire’s David Ehrlich began his review of “Death of a Nation” thusly: “Convicted felon Dinesh D’Souza presents film critics with two separate but inextricable dilemmas. The first is that any sincere effort to review one of D’Souza’s documentaries — he’s released a new one every other July since 2012 — fundamentally debases both the medium of film, and the act of criticism. The more insidious problem is D’Souza wants writers to pan his work and attack his person.”
Making shitty movies to own the libs. That's Dinesh d'Souza.
Open thread below..
