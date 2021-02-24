Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Trump-Pardoned Felon: Capitol Riot Is A False Flag

Gaslighting the entire insurrection, Dinesh D'Souza claimed the thousands of people that attacked the Capitol were just a bunch of "rowdy people walking through a hallway." Trump Pardoned Felon Claims Insurrection At US Capitol Is A False Flag
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Views:

Conservative media is going to great lengths to rewrite actual facts and events in order to defend Trump and his traitorous supporters following the infamous January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Convicted felon Dinesh D'Souza, who was pardoned by Trump for his service to Republican disinformation, told Laura Ingraham on Fox News (of course) that it's a complete lie there was an insurrection at the US Capitol.

"This is a claim Democrats have charged because there's no proof that there was an insurrection and there was no coup, "D'Souza said.

This despicable person argued that since only one person was killed by a firearm, (which was an insurrectionist shot by a policeman) that it couldn't be an insurrection.

D'Souza went on a lengthy tirade against the New York Times and other media outlets for completely concocting the idea of an insurrection by Trump supporters.

"What you have here is the attempt to gin up, to create a wartime scenario with media propaganda."

He called all the videos of the insurrection that showed the massive violence, anger, destruction, and insanity coming from the Trump supporters as fabricated.

"You had two doctored videos created," he said.

"So, in reality, this was a bunch of rowdy people walking through a hallway,”

No normal person could make these lies up.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team