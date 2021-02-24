Trump-Pardoned Felon: Capitol Riot Is A False Flag

Conservative media is going to great lengths to rewrite actual facts and events in order to defend Trump and his traitorous supporters following the infamous January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Convicted felon Dinesh D'Souza, who was pardoned by Trump for his service to Republican disinformation, told Laura Ingraham on Fox News (of course) that it's a complete lie there was an insurrection at the US Capitol.

"This is a claim Democrats have charged because there's no proof that there was an insurrection and there was no coup, "D'Souza said.

This despicable person argued that since only one person was killed by a firearm, (which was an insurrectionist shot by a policeman) that it couldn't be an insurrection.

D'Souza went on a lengthy tirade against the New York Times and other media outlets for completely concocting the idea of an insurrection by Trump supporters.

"What you have here is the attempt to gin up, to create a wartime scenario with media propaganda."

He called all the videos of the insurrection that showed the massive violence, anger, destruction, and insanity coming from the Trump supporters as fabricated.

"You had two doctored videos created," he said.

"So, in reality, this was a bunch of rowdy people walking through a hallway,”

No normal person could make these lies up.