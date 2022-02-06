Cawthorn: Republicans Should Use J6 Committee To Investigate Insurrection False Flag

If Republicans take back the House, they will use the J6 committee to investigate the deep state and QAnon conspiracy theory about the insurrection they can to shield traitor trump.
By John AmatoFebruary 6, 2022

Rep Madison Cawthorn told Trump stooge Charlie Kirk that if Republicans win back the House in the Midterms they should keep the J6 committee together to investigate the insurrection as a false flag operation by the deep state.

"I kinda want to keep the committee, as wild as that sounds," Cawthorn said.

"I think a lot of people actually do want to have answers what happened on January 6. A lot of people actually want to know, was our federal government involved. Was this a false flag operation used by the FBI---how many agents did we have inside infiltrated in this crowd," he said.

"What did Nancy Pelosi know and when did she know it?"

“I believe we have some high ranking, very vile, and evil and unpatriotic officials in our Fed govt, and they’re part of the Deep State.”

Unfortunately for America, there are too many Republican Congresspeople that are very vile, very evil, and very unpatriotic in this country.

Madison Cawthorn is one of them.

Scum like Cawthorn will do anything to support sedition and a coup undermining US democracy in this country if it serves their purpose.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue