Cawthorn Bragged He Transported Weapons Into US Capitol On Jan 6

North Carolina's Madison Cawthorn, part of the Sedition Caucus from Traitor Trump's posse, told Charlie Kirk on the phone that on January 6, 2021, he was armed and had smuggled multiple weapons in his wheelchair into the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection.

Kirk admitted the scene at the US Capitol was very unpleasant, saying, " I wish this was under better circumstances."

Many Republicans like Kirk and Cawthorn constantly make believe the attack on the US Capitol was nothing more than a tour group losing its way a bit and those arrested are the real victims of their choice to mount a violent uprising against the government.

"Are you safe?" Kirk asked.

Cawthorn said he was "safe."

"As you know I believe in the Second Amendment --- so we are armed. We are in a safe location. Can't disclose where," Rep. Cawthorn said.

Kirk and Cawthorn during the actual event both admitted how terrifying the attack on the Capitol was.

Cawthorn wasn't allowed to disclose where they were because Congress members feared for their lives as they were hunted by treasonous MAGA interlopers.

"You guys are armed, right?" Kirk asked.

"Yes indeed, yes indeed."

Cawthorn continued, "You know obviously having a wheelchair, I'm able to carry multiple weapons at one time. So you know everyone around me is armed and an armed society is a polite society."

The only reason for this to be the case is Cawthorn knew about the insurrection ahead of time and made sure he was armed to protect himself of what might happen.

Was he part of the insurrection planning committee or did he just receive word violence was coming?

Cawthorn's behavior after January 6th has been despicable. It's completely understandable that NC has tried to get him kicked off the next ballot.

Admitting to bringing weapons into the Capitol will hopefully open up new avenues of investigations for the Select Committee.

@patriottakes found the footage.

Unearthed: Madison Cawthorn called into the Charlie Kirk show during the January 6th attack and said he used his wheelchair to transport “multiple weapons” ahead of the Capitol riot and armed those around him. pic.twitter.com/AoQDaqSDjs — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 14, 2022

Hmm...how did Madison Cawthorn know that there would be the need for weapons on January 6? https://t.co/pCtd4848wU — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) March 14, 2022

