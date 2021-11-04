Capitol Rioter Who Bragged She's 'Definitely Not Going To Jail' Is Going To Jail

You probably remember her as the dingbat who flew to D.C. on a private jet and promoted her business as she live-streamed at the Capitol riot as if it were all a big joke. "Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I'm not going to jail...I did nothing wrong," she tweeted earlier this year. I wonder if she's laughing now?

Source: Huffington Post



Jenna Ryan, a Donald Trump enthusiast who tweeted that she’s “definitely not going to jail” after she stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, was sentenced to 60 days in prison on Thursday. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper said Ryan ― a Texas real estate agent who flew to D.C. on a private plane and promoted her business as she livestreamed in the Capitol ― played a “lesser role in the criminal conduct that took place” than many others did. “But that does not mean that you don’t have any culpability in what happened that day,” Cooper said. When she chose to leave her hotel room, she knew what was going to something that wasn’t a peaceful protest, Cooper said. “I don’t think you could have missed the fact that this was no peaceful protest,” Cooper said. “You were a cheerleader, you cheered it on.”

Her tweet didn't age well.

Definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I'm not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong — Jenna Ryan (@dotjenna) March 26, 2021

Or this.

I was not arrested or charged for standing in front of a broken window. I should get the Pulitzer Prize for my journalism. This photo will go down in history and you're jelly you weren't there. — Jenna Ryan (@dotjenna) March 26, 2021

The news just broke today.

BREAKING: Jan. 6 defendant Jenna Ryan — who tweeted that she’s “definitely not going to jail” — has been sentenced to prison. https://t.co/qjhDSjUcFq — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) November 4, 2021

UPDATE: She blames Twitter because she's a celebrity. Or somethin'.