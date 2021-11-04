Politics
Capitol Rioter Who Bragged She's 'Definitely Not Going To Jail' Is Going To Jail

Jenna Ryan, a Texas real estate agent who flew to D.C. on a private plane and live-streamed in the Capitol, got 60 days in for her antics.
By Ed Scarce

You probably remember her as the dingbat who flew to D.C. on a private jet and promoted her business as she live-streamed at the Capitol riot as if it were all a big joke. "Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I'm not going to jail...I did nothing wrong," she tweeted earlier this year. I wonder if she's laughing now?

Source: Huffington Post

Jenna Ryan, a Donald Trump enthusiast who tweeted that she’s “definitely not going to jail” after she stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, was sentenced to 60 days in prison on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper said Ryan ― a Texas real estate agent who flew to D.C. on a private plane and promoted her business as she livestreamed in the Capitol ― played a “lesser role in the criminal conduct that took place” than many others did. “But that does not mean that you don’t have any culpability in what happened that day,” Cooper said.

When she chose to leave her hotel room, she knew what was going to something that wasn’t a peaceful protest, Cooper said.

“I don’t think you could have missed the fact that this was no peaceful protest,” Cooper said. “You were a cheerleader, you cheered it on.”

Her tweet didn't age well.

Or this.

The news just broke today.

UPDATE: She blames Twitter because she's a celebrity. Or somethin'.

