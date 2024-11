British comedian Tom Walker's fictional character Jonathan Pie's acerbic take on the election. "The Democrats blew it: A depressing yet predictable result." says the blurb to the video. If you're a Democrat and you voted for Kamala Harris and your nerves are still a bit raw you might want to skip watching this one for a while as Pie doesn't pull punches, either with the Orange Shitgibbon and his supporters, or what he terms a lacklustre, status quo Kamala Harris campaign.

Trump wins the White House. Again.

The Democrats blew it. Again.

A depressing yet predictable result. pic.twitter.com/YAGfv2SAmd — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) November 6, 2024