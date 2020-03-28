Trump Chides Reporter Pressing Him On Ventilator Shortages: 'Don't Be A Cutie Pie'

A simple question, but one with life or death consequences: Will everyone who needs a ventilator be able to get one? But Trump did not appreciate being interrupted in his endless bullshit about what a great and glorious leader he is, and, as always, could not provide a direct answer to the question.

Source: The Hill

President Trump shot back at a reporter pressing him about the availability of ventilators, telling him to not “be a cutie pie.”

The exchange occurred at a White House press conference Friday regarding the administration’s coronavirus response.

ABC News’s Jonathan Karl asked Trump what the president could do to assure “these states, these hospitals, that everybody who needs a ventilator will get a ventilator.”

“I think we’re in really good shape. This is a pandemic, the likes of which nobody’s seen before,” Trump said, praising the work the government has already done to provide ventilators when possible.

“But everybody who needs one will be able to get a ventilator?” Karl pressed.

“Look, don’t be a cutie pie, okay?” Trump fired back. “Nobody’s done what we’ve been able to do.”