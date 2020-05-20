Politics
Ford Motor Co. Backs Off Face Mask Requirement When Trump Comes To Town

President Trump’s tour is of a components plant that’s been converted to a ventilator-making facility.
By Ed Scarce
Ford were awarded the contract to build ventilators specifically to deal with the effects of COVID-19, and yet when Orange Shitgibbon comes to visit they get rid of their requirement for wearing face masks.

You can't make this stuff up. It's impossible.

Michigan's Attorney-General has different ideas, writing in an open letter to Trump that he has a "legal responsibility" to wear a mask.

Source: Bloomberg

Ford Motor Co. is backpedaling from a policy that every visitor to its factories wear masks ahead of President Donald Trump’s tour of a components plant that it’s converted to a ventilator-making facility.

Personal protective equipment use is among the health requirements Ford has put in place at U.S. factories that restarted vehicle production this week. But although the automaker has shared its protocols with the administration, it will defer to the White House’s safety policies and determinations on Thursday, according to Rachel McCleery, a spokeswoman.

“I don’t know, I haven’t even thought of it,” Trump said Tuesday when asked if he’ll wear a mask. “It depends. I mean, you know, in certain areas, I would. In certain areas, I don’t. But I will certainly look at it.”

Trump has dismissed suggestions that he wear a mask, saying he is tested frequently for the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that face coverings can prevent those who’ve contracted the virus but aren’t showing symptoms from unknowingly spreading it to others.

Ford’s Executive Chairman Bill Ford donned a face mask and shield when taking 60 Minutes for a tour of one of the company’s plants last month. The company has publicly released a 64-page return-to-work playbook that states: “Face masks are required to be worn by everyone, in all facilities, at all times.”

