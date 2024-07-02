Jonathan Pie Recaps Fourteen Years Of Conservative Rule

Fake intrepid reporter Jonathan Pie recaps the last fourteen years of Conservative rule in Great Britain in his usual inimitable style. As one reviewer put it, "A simply splendid precis of the corruption, lies and utter filth also known as the Tory Party."

Indeed.

With any luck at all, the UK Conservative Party will cease to exist after the election on July 4th, although regrettably, that is probably too much to hope for. That they'll lose power is a given at this point, the main question after the dust settles is what they will do afterward. Will Nigel Farage start a hostile takeover for what's left of the Conservative Party? Time will tell.

As for now, enjoy Pie's (comedian Tom Walker) entirely unsentimental walk down memory lane.