Jonathan Pie Recaps Fourteen Years Of Conservative Rule

Pie's last rant about the Tories before the election is suitably NSFW.
By Ed ScarceJuly 2, 2024

Fake intrepid reporter Jonathan Pie recaps the last fourteen years of Conservative rule in Great Britain in his usual inimitable style. As one reviewer put it, "A simply splendid precis of the corruption, lies and utter filth also known as the Tory Party."

Indeed.

With any luck at all, the UK Conservative Party will cease to exist after the election on July 4th, although regrettably, that is probably too much to hope for. That they'll lose power is a given at this point, the main question after the dust settles is what they will do afterward. Will Nigel Farage start a hostile takeover for what's left of the Conservative Party? Time will tell.

As for now, enjoy Pie's (comedian Tom Walker) entirely unsentimental walk down memory lane.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon