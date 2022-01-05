Capitol Rioter Whines: 'I'm Being Treated Like Jews In Nazi Germany'

"I believe that people who are Caucasian are being turned into evil in front of the media," said Jenna Ryan.
By Ed ScarceJanuary 5, 2022

In an interview recorded before she turned herself into prison, capitol rioter Jenna Ryan gave this take on her current plight.

It just never stops with this one, does it?

One would think that a 60-day sentence might be a wake-up call for her, but it won't be. She seems completely oblivious to what she did and therefore is like a walking advert for others to do the same thing. And NBC News seems to be only too happy to give her air time, with at least three appearances so far since her arrest.

Source: NBC News

Ryan, 51, reported to prison Dec. 21. In an interview with NBC News five days earlier, she expressed regret for entering the Capitol but still portrayed herself as a victim. She went so far as to assert that the backlash she has received is akin to the experience of “the Jews in Germany.”

“They’re making fun of my skin color. They’re calling me an ‘insurrection Barbie,’” she said.

“They have no idea who I am as a person, what my beliefs are, what I’ve been through, who I am," she added. "They see me as a one-dimensional caricature. They don’t see me as a human.”

"And so, that is the epitome of a scapegoat. Just like they did that to the Jews in Germany. Those were scapegoats. And I believe that people who are Caucasian are being turned into evil in front of the media.”

Pressed whether she was comparing the situation to the Holocaust, Ryan said she was reluctant to say more.

“You know what’s so sad?” she responded. “That I’m afraid to answer your question because I will be attacked for saying that.”

Twitter was not amused.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue