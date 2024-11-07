Jimmy Kimmel Leads Those Of Us Who Care In National Mourning

Jimmy Kimmel led us in national mourning last night. Via Deadline:

Referencing the aftermath of the 2020 election when Trump refused to accept the outcome, Kimmel noted, “Kamala Harris called Trump today. She conceded and then explained what the word conceded means.”

At one point, Kimmel turned serious — and visibly emotional — with his voice cracking multiple times as he listed the possible consequences from Trump winning a second term.

“Let’s be honest. It was a terrible night last night,” he said. “It was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hard working immigrants who make this country go, for health care, for our climate, for science, for journalism, for justice, for free speech. It was a terrible night for poor people, for the middle class, for seniors who rely on Social Security, for our allies in Ukraine, for NATO, for the truth and democracy and decency.

“It was a terrible night for everyone who voted against him. And guess what? It was a bad night for everyone who voted for him, too. You just don’t realize it yet.”