Kimmel: US Is Being Run By 'Giant Foam Finger'

Jimmy Kimmel has had it with Trump bragging all the time about things that are provable lies.

KIMMEL: We might be at war. And this guy, you know what he’s busy, he’s bragging. He gave a doozy of an interview to Rush Limbaugh, during which he claims to have wiped out ISIS, which he has not and boasted he was having dinner with Mark Zuckerberg and Zuckerberg congratulated hem for bei being number one on Facebook which he also is not. Our country is being run by the equivalent of a giant foam finger. He’s not number one on Facebook. This is such a lie, Mark Zuckerberg immediately posted it to Facebook. We also don’t know when or if the dinner, these dinner he said they had took place. It’s entirely possible he met some guy in a hoodie and assumed it was Mark Zuckerberg.