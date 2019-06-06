Entertainment
Teen Who Lawn-Scaped Penis For Trump Talks To Jimmy Kimmel

Teenager Ollie Nancrow speaks with Jimmy Kimmel about the "lawn art" he made to "welcome" Donald Trump to the UK.
By Frances Langum

Not all heroes wear capes, some mow penises into their parents' grass, as we noted on Monday.

Jimmy Kimmel spoke to Ollie Nancarrow, mower of the viral lawn. From Jimmy Kimmel's YouTube page:

Of all the many demonstrations against Donald Trump's visit to the UK this week, we thought this was the most creative. A high school student who lives about 5 miles from the airport where Trump's plane landed did some 'manscaping' on his parents' lawn. He mowed a giant penis - into his lawn next to the words 'Oi Trump.' Obviously, we had to know more about this kid so we reached out and had him join us on the show.


