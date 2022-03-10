Who Is The Fiddler And Who Is The Fiddle?

So Junior went on yet another drug-fueled rant of nonsense saying that Daddy Dearest wasn't caving into people like Putin but was playing him like a fiddle. If anyone can get Junior through detox, he needs to look at this video. You can see Putin's strings controlling TFG's spastic hand gestures and if you listen to Trump's praising all the gifts and niceties he got from Putin, you quickly realize that Putin was the fiddler and that he was fiddling Trump.

I'm only surprised that TFG didn't give Putin everything else along with his two balls.

Open thread below...