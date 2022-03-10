'Are You On Drugs?' Ha Ha, Trick Question For Don Jr.

Actor Ken Olin noted, "For a second there, I swear I thought @DonaldJTrumpJr might be on drugs. But then I thought, “No… He’s definitely on drugs.”

You can see where he might get that idea, what with Jr.'s trademark Squinty Eyes and the exaggerated gesticulations! But DJJ 'splained how his dad's constant sucking up to Putin and other dictator types is just his brilliant way of MANIPULATING them! Don't you UNDERSTAND?

For the real Don Jr please watch this:https://t.co/F18LGo5Pi0 — J-L Cauvin (@JLCauvin) March 10, 2022

🔥🔥Donald Trump Jr FaceTimed this weekend while he was high…👇🏻🤪 pic.twitter.com/a0w630IDHs — E.Didrik (@e_didrik) March 5, 2022

This guy needs an intervention before he dies. It's a shame no one around him cares that much -- including his father.