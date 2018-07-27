Hey Trumpers, Don Jr. Lied To You On Hannity

This will get lost in the Fox News Propaganda Machine, but maybe at some point Fox News viewers should be reminded (repeatedly, and under duress) that Donald Trump, Jr. lied to them about the infamous Trump Tower meeting with the Russians, on the Hannity program on July 11, 2017.

Transcript from Fox News itself:

TRUMP JR.: ...it wasn't that urgent to me, if I'm saying, Hey, it can wait until the end of summer. But yes, I basically want to hear the information. I mean, that's what we do in business. If there's information out there, you want it, and then you make what you do with it.

If there was something that came from it that was shady, if it was a danger to national security, I would obviously bring it right to someone. But I didn't know what anything was. It turns out it was nothing, and therefore, there was nothing to be able to actually talk about.

HANNITY: The whole contact took how long? How long was the meeting?

TRUMP JR.: About 20 minutes or so.

HANNITY: About 20 minutes. And Jared left after 5 or 10?

TRUMP JR.: Yes.

HANNITY: Like she said? And Paul Manafort was on his...

TRUMP JR.: On his phone.

HANNITY: The whole time?

TRUMP JR.: Pretty much.

HANNITY: Pretty much.

TRUMP JR.: It -- it -- listen, like I said...

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP JR.: ... pretty really apparent that this was not what we were in there talking about.

HANNITY: A lot of people are going to want to know this about your father. Did you tell your father anything about this?

TRUMP JR.: No. It was such a nothing. There was nothing to tell. I mean, I wouldn't have remembered it until you start scouring through the stuff. It was -- it was literally just a wasted 20 minutes, which was a shame.