Bartiromo Training With Gun: 'You Don't Know What You Don't Know'

Maria Bartiromo cosigned Don Junior's claim that many people he knew in New York who were anti-gun, now want to buy a gun and learn how to use them.

Whenever Junior talks about speaking to "people," he's not discussing actual working-class Americans, but rich elitists. Whenever he claims to be speaking to "people," it's just a ploy he uses to bash normal Americans in defense of MAGAts.

Bartiromo tells her audience she also is training to learn how to use a gun. Is she going to hunt liberals?

JUNIOR: I have people from New York City, people who I've known my whole life, were probably quite anti-gun for most of that, calling me, understanding that I've been into this world for quite some time. Hey, how do I go about doing this? How do I go about getting the training? How do I go about purchasing a firearm? Because they believe they are their last line of defense to protect themselves. And they're 100% right. We've seen the failures across the board, Maria. This is a fundamental American right, and we're going to protect it at all costs. BARTIROMO: You're right. And -- I mean, I've been training myself on how to handle a gun, just because of the fear that you don't know what you don't know. So what about that?

Bartiromo is correct: she doesn't know what she doesn't know in a lot of areas. She continually claimed she's afraid to walk out of her doorstep because of migrants which is a complete lie.

During Biden's presidency, Bartiromo routinely lied about the state of the economy to help elect traitor Trump.

Also, Junior's words undermine the entire law enforcement infrastructure that he and his demented daddy routinely promote and defend. Now, police are "insufficient" to protect the people.