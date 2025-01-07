Bartiromo Training With Gun: 'You Don't Know What You Don't Know'

Better words were never spoken by the MAGA Queen.
By John AmatoJanuary 7, 2025

Maria Bartiromo cosigned Don Junior's claim that many people he knew in New York who were anti-gun, now want to buy a gun and learn how to use them.

Whenever Junior talks about speaking to "people," he's not discussing actual working-class Americans, but rich elitists. Whenever he claims to be speaking to "people," it's just a ploy he uses to bash normal Americans in defense of MAGAts.

Bartiromo tells her audience she also is training to learn how to use a gun. Is she going to hunt liberals?

JUNIOR: I have people from New York City, people who I've known my whole life, were probably quite anti-gun for most of that, calling me, understanding that I've been into this world for quite some time.

Hey, how do I go about doing this? How do I go about getting the training? How do I go about purchasing a firearm?

Because they believe they are their last line of defense to protect themselves. And they're 100% right.

We've seen the failures across the board, Maria. This is a fundamental American right, and we're going to protect it at all costs.

BARTIROMO: You're right. And -- I mean, I've been training myself on how to handle a gun, just because of the fear that you don't know what you don't know.

So what about that?

Bartiromo is correct: she doesn't know what she doesn't know in a lot of areas. She continually claimed she's afraid to walk out of her doorstep because of migrants which is a complete lie.

During Biden's presidency, Bartiromo routinely lied about the state of the economy to help elect traitor Trump.

Also, Junior's words undermine the entire law enforcement infrastructure that he and his demented daddy routinely promote and defend. Now, police are "insufficient" to protect the people.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon