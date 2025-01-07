MAGA Attorney Demands Seizure Of Liz Cheney's Assets As 'Restitution'

David Clements, an attorney for Jan. 6 riot defendant Jacob Lang, demanded that the government seize the assets of former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to be used as "restitution" for those who were charged with participating in the Capitol attack.
Credit: Getty Images
By David EdwardsJanuary 7, 2025

At a Monday news conference on the fourth anniversary of Jan. 6, Clements pleaded with President-elect Donald Trump to pardon his client, who remains in prison awaiting trial.

"We want restitution," Clements said. "There's ways to go about getting restitution. Everyone on the unselect committee is actually guilty... When you look at obstruction, real obstruction, when you apply the black letter law, the Liz Cheneys of the world violated that statute."

The attorney called for Cheney's arrest and said that there "should be civil asset forfeiture and assets should be taken, and that should be the money that's used to make you all whole."

Finally, he asked Congress to pass a law making Jan. 6 defendants a protected class like race, sex, and religion.

"There needs to be a law that protects the J6ers as a protected class so they cannot be discriminated against in the job market," Clements explained. "There's going to be a lot of woke, leftist, radical Marxists that are going to punish you."

"So I propose that there's a law that treats the J6ers as a protected class, that you can't discriminate against them, or there will be legal penalties for that," he said. "This is just the beginning."

Lang was arrested on Jan. 16, 2021, following the riot earlier that month. According to the Department of Justice, he was charged with "Civil Disorder; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Aiding and Abetting; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings."

In November, Lang's attorneys sought another delay shortly before his trial was set to take place.

