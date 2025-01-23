One Convicted J6 Rioter Turns Down Trump Pardon

Hemphill, from Boise, Idaho, said she saw the Trump government as trying to "rewrite history and I don't want to be part of that."
By Susie MadrakJanuary 23, 2025

One of the people who served jail time for taking part in the US Capitol riot has refused a pardon from Trump, saying: "We were wrong that day." Via BBC:

Pamela Hemphill, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 60 days in prison, told the BBC that there should be no pardons for the riot on 6 January 2021.

"Accepting a pardon would only insult the Capitol police officers, rule of law and, of course, our nation," she said.

"I pleaded guilty because I was guilty, and accepting a pardon also would serve to contribute to their gaslighting and false narrative."

Hemphill, who was nicknamed the "Maga granny" by social media users - in reference to Trump's "make America great again" slogan - said she saw the Trump government as trying to "rewrite history and I don't want to be part of that".

Good for her. What strength of character!

