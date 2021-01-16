Capitol Hill Rioter Begs Trump For A Pardon

This wackadoodle, who took a private jet to get to DC, thinks she deserves a pardon because Trump told her to go (she has a point there) and that she's a victim in all this because she doesn't deserve to go to prison (uh..that's not how the things work), and that she's suffered enough because her real estate business has declined due to her newfound infamy as a Capitol Hill rioter.

All of these awful human beings deserve the maximum penalty under the law, for if nothing else than to make an example of them and dissuade others in the future from being so irresponsible and reckless.

Source: CBS, Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas realtor Jenna Ryan, who was seen in photos and video at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, arrived home Friday, Jan. 15 after turning herself in to authorities earlier in the day.

Ryan, who took a private plane to Washington D.C. on the day of the riot, faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. “I just want people to know I’m a normal person. That I listen to my president who told me to go to the Capitol. That I was displaying my patriotism while I was there and I was just protesting and I wasn’t trying to do anything violent and I didn’t realize there was actually violence,” Ryan said. “I’d just like to apologize for all of the families that are affected by any of the negative environment and I’d just like to say I really love people and I am not a villain that a lot of people would make me out to be, or people think I am, because I was a Trump supporter at the Capitol.” Ryan told CBS 11 she would like President Trump to pardon her. “I think we all deserve a pardon. I’m facing a prison sentence. I think I do not deserve that and from what I understand, every person is going to be arrested that was there, so I think everyone deserves a pardon, so I would ask the President of the United States to give me a pardon.”

Dear Jenna Ryan,



It doesn't matter if you "feel" like a criminal or not.



You are a criminal. https://t.co/qlSTVvMuRB — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 16, 2021

Jenna Ryan, a Frisco, Texas real estate broker and life coach, who documented taking a private jet to the Capitol and called it “one best days of my life,” was charged Friday for participating in the violent insurrection.



Hope it was worth prison. https://t.co/w37OasMTF1 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 15, 2021

“I would like a pardon from the President of the United States.”

Dallas area realtor Jenna Ryan is the 2nd D.C. riot participant to ask for one. She flew on a private jet to D.C. to “stop the steal.” FBI arrested her today. She says: I feel persecuted. pic.twitter.com/Rk4XCYVqX3 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 16, 2021

Meet Jenna Ryan, the Texas real estate broker that took a private jet to join Trump supporters at the DC rally, "We're all going to be up here. We're going to be breaking those windows, dealing with the tear gas... WE HAVE TO because THEY are taking our sh*t" pic.twitter.com/HD51tG3FD8 — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) January 8, 2021

BREAKING: Dallas TX area realtor Jenna Ryan has been arrested by the FBI for her role in the Capitol riot. How does feel? “I feel that I did something noble & I’m proud of being there. I have no shame to be there. I feel very persecuted &...very misjudged” pic.twitter.com/WQNMBGsIdk — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 15, 2021

And as she and others stormed the Capitol she took time to video her own infomercial.