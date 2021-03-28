Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Capitol Rioter Insists She's Not Going To Jail Because She Has 'Blonde Hair' & 'White Skin'

Responding on Twitter, Texas realtor Jenna Ryan said the quiet part out loud.
By Ed Scarce
10 weeks ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

You might remember this nutcase who took a private jet to the insurrection, later insisting that she'd done nothing wrong but begged Trump for a pardon after she turned herself into the FBI. Seems she hasn't learned much in the past few months and is as entitled as ever, proclaiming that white privilege will make sure she never goes to jail. Ryan even set up GoFundMe and Paypal accounts to receive donations for her legal defense, before they were taken down.

Ryan had a whole bunch of batshit replies on Twitter on Friday. Here's a small sampling. There were dozens more.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Capitol Hill Rioter Begs Trump For A Pardon

Capitol Hill Rioter Begs Trump For A Pardon

North Texas realtor Jenna Ryan, who took a private plane to Washington D.C. on the day of the riot, faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol [...]
By Ed Scarce
comments
Jan 16, 2021
Capitol Hill Rioter Begs Trump For A Pardon

Capitol Hill Rioter Begs Trump For A Pardon

North Texas realtor Jenna Ryan, who took a private plane to Washington D.C. on the day of the riot, faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol [...]
By Ed Scarce
comments
Jan 16, 2021

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team