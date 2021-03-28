Capitol Rioter Insists She's Not Going To Jail Because She Has 'Blonde Hair' & 'White Skin'

You might remember this nutcase who took a private jet to the insurrection, later insisting that she'd done nothing wrong but begged Trump for a pardon after she turned herself into the FBI. Seems she hasn't learned much in the past few months and is as entitled as ever, proclaiming that white privilege will make sure she never goes to jail. Ryan even set up GoFundMe and Paypal accounts to receive donations for her legal defense, before they were taken down.

Definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I'm not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong — Jenna Ryan (@dotjenna) March 26, 2021

Ryan had a whole bunch of batshit replies on Twitter on Friday. Here's a small sampling. There were dozens more.

It's so crazy!!! All these haters on the internet want me to have:



1. Perfect hair, make-up, clothes.

2. A lot of money.

3. No money because it makes me entitled.

4. No Job.

5. In prison for life.

6. Death penalty.

7. Alot of likes on my Tweets.

8. No opinions.

9. No rights. — Jenna Ryan (@dotjenna) March 26, 2021

I was not arrested or charged for standing in front of a broken window. I should get the Pulitzer Prize for my journalism. This photo will go down in history and you're jelly you weren't there. — Jenna Ryan (@dotjenna) March 26, 2021

You will never see my twat on the internet. — Jenna Ryan (@dotjenna) March 26, 2021

And you are a vulture. How does it feel to be one of those birds that fly in the air and try to find carcasses to go and devour? Must feel really proud of yourself. Do you wake up in the morning looking at yourself in the mirror going I'm a vulture and I'm proud? — Jenna Ryan (@dotjenna) March 26, 2021