Forget Trump's SOTU. Here Is The People's SOTU!

I have a confession to make. I've been the managing editor of this site since January 1, 2016, which also happens to be the beginning of the Trump era. I've watched and listened to him lie out of his little anus mouth for over 10 years and I am 100 percent totally and completely OVER IT. I don't have a blood pressure cuff loose enough to ignore the pounding blood in my veins he brings out in me.

He goes on TV every single damn day to feed his cult's need for his lies and bigotry. The Epstein files just make him even more disgusting than he already was. His lying, gaslighting ways are something to keep track of, but I see no need to give him the attention another president would receive for delivering the State of the Union address. Why should we?

Assuming they medicate him enough to get him through a speech full of lies without him just tossing the script and screaming at SCOTUS justices for 30 minutes, the crap he says is all lies and right wing talking points anyway.

So I said, what's the point? Who needs that? I certainly don't. My blood pressure needs a rest (and a glass of wine) by 5PM, not a boost.

THEREFORE, we are running this live stream of the People's SOTU sponsored by MoveOn and the Meidas Touch network instead. Joy Reid will be a part of it along with many Democrats who are refusing to attend tonight's travesty.

There are many ways to watch that hot mess, but here on C&L we are offering you alternative programming. Share your thoughts in the comments below.

PS. Don't worry. We'll bring you any clips worth watching. If John Roberts shakes his head ruefully and mouths "that's a lie" you can find it here in the morning. We just want you to have longer, happier lives by not watching in real time.