Scott Bessent Claims Trump's Pathetic Polling On Tariffs Are 'Democratic Talking Points'

Trump Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent spoke in riddles trying to undermine the collective polling done from multiple credible outlets showing Donald Trump's yo-yo tariffs and his handling of the economy and inflation are massively despised by the public.

Scott, when did every local and national polling outlet turn into Democratic talking points machines and big business moguls?

Q: Mr. Secretary, is there any concern by yourself or the president that the tariffs, you know, in terms of popularity are underwater? BESSENT: Again, I think these are just Democratic talking points, and I think it's big business. I think it's the same people who gutted our industrial base, destroyed a working America. And what's very popular is bringing back manufacturing to the United States, the high-paying precision manufacturing jobs. So we're not worried about it.

By the way, where are all high paying manufacturing jobs?

Is Bessent getting 'Trump addled brain' syndrome?

How is it possible that every person being polled are responsible for destroying US industry?

Trump's record is a nightmare for the American working class. The US lost 105K manufacturing jobs in 2025.

After Trump's idiotic "Liberation Day," the country lost around 80,000 jobs between April and December 2025.

President Biden created almost 16.1 million net new jobs in his four years.

While in 2025, Trump created a meager 584,000 total jobs.

The real deep state are billionaires and big businesses that Trump belongs and caters to. The stock markets are up, job creation and GDP are down, while inflation, rents and high prices are wrecking 95% of the country.

Scott needs a long vacation and soon.