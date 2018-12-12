Never Forget: Trump's Wall Is A Scam

A reminder from last August: The General Accounting Office notes there is no actual financial planning regarding Trump's magnificent "wall."

Also recall that in May of 2017 then OMB Director Mulvaney said his office "had not done the math" on building the border wall.

And despite yesterday's drama with Nancy and Chuck, Trump isn't going to shut down the government over "border security."

He may shut down the government to convince his brainwashed base that he cares about the wall, though.

As I said in August:

If Trump was serious about building the wall, he would have called in the Army Corps of Engineers on Day One (and Congress would have happily paid for a report). Those professionals would have told the nation it can't be built and won't work. Instead, we get a GAO report 19 months later that told us what we already knew. There is no wall, there is never going to be a wall. It's a campaign stunt to fool stupid voters into thinking there's an easy fix to a problem that doesn't exist. Stupid white voters who get mad when they have to press one for English think a "Wall" will make America White again.

A wall is a solution to their racism and Trump's solution to keeping the base in check.

The Republicans in the Senate? Not so much.