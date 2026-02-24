Sen. Kelly Calls It 'My Obligation’ To Attend SOTU

Sen. Mark Kelly will not be attending Donald Trump’s temper tantrum State of the Union address out of any sense of decorum or “respect for norms.” He plans to make a show of not being intimidated by the fascist-in-chief.

“This guy thought I would be in jail,” Kelly said about Trump. “I feel it’s my obligation to be there.”

You probably recall that Kelly, a retired Navy officer, and five other members of Congress appeared in a video reminding servicemembers that the law requires they disobey any illegal orders. Trump was so triggered by it he raged that it was “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

In response to her Dear Leader, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro tried – and failed spectacularly – to indict Kelly, along with the other five Democrats. Defense Secretary Pete ‘Signalgate’ Hegseth, also tried to retaliate by reducing Kelly’s retirement rank and pension. Kelly sued and won a preliminary injunction. The judge’s scathing decision does not bode well for Hegseth's future chances of success.

Kelly is not urging his fellow Democrats to attend. “I understand people who don’t want to be there. This guy is violating the constitutional rights of Americans,” Kelly also said.

I hope he’s in the front row, directly in Trump’s line of sight.