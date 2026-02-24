WH Drops Bombshell: Trump’s State Of The Union Will Be A TOTAL Snoozefest

Donald Trump will deliver the 2026 State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress tonight at 9 p.m. ET. The theme will reportedly be “America at 250: Strong, Prosperous and Respected.” Of course, before it even starts, the administration is delivering a regurgitated lie while the president's poll numbers tank.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt gave us a glimpse of what to expect for Trump's big speech, and it won't surprise you.

"And of everyday Americans who are directly benefiting from his policies and making a few new policy announcements as well to continue tackling the affordability crisis that Joe Biden created one year ago," she said of Trump's predecessor, who was not in office one year ago.

"And the president will be talking about the positive metrics we have seen and moving forward towards making life again more affordable and prosperous for all Americans," she falsely added.

A growing number of Democrats will not be attending Trump's State of the Union address. NOTUS reports that instead of attending, Democrats will be boycotting the speech by going to counterprograms, launching their own responses outside the chamber, or staying home.

MS NOW reports, "Polling has indicated that Americans aren’t happy about the state of the economy, but Trump will almost certainly repeat his claim, which was stated 493 times in his first term, that he’s presided over the best economy in American history. (Not so, by any measure.)" Sigh.

Things that are more interesting to do than watch Trump blame Joe Biden for the current president's failures:

