Jeanine Pirro GIVES UP: No Indictment For 6 Dems Exercising Free Speech Rights

I guess the saying that a grand jury would indict a ham sandwich is wrong.

NBC is reporting that Judge Winebox has finally given up her stupid quest to indict the 6 Democratic members of Congress for their "do not follow illegal orders" video.

The six Democratic lawmakers posted a 2 minute video urging members of the military and intelligence communities not to comply with unlawful orders. This is the law. It is common sense. It is protected under the First Amendment.

Donald Trump hates it.

Pirro tried to secure indictments two weeks ago and failed miserably. In fact, not ONE juror would have voted to indict.

The case is now dunzo. And I am sure The Orange Menace is furious about it.

The six lawmakers are: Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona and Representative Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, Representative Jason Crow of Colorado, Representative Chris Deluzio and Representative Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania.

Another loss for Donald Trump.