Jeanine Pirro GIVES UP: No Indictment For 6 Dems Exercising Free Speech Rights

I guess a grand jury won't indict every ham sandwich.
Jeanine Pirro GIVES UP: No Indictment For 6 Dems Exercising Free Speech Rights
Jeanine Pirro sworn in as US Attorney for Washington, D.C.Credit: Screenshot
By Red PainterFebruary 24, 2026

I guess the saying that a grand jury would indict a ham sandwich is wrong.

NBC is reporting that Judge Winebox has finally given up her stupid quest to indict the 6 Democratic members of Congress for their "do not follow illegal orders" video.

The six Democratic lawmakers posted a 2 minute video urging members of the military and intelligence communities not to comply with unlawful orders. This is the law. It is common sense. It is protected under the First Amendment.

Donald Trump hates it.

Pirro tried to secure indictments two weeks ago and failed miserably. In fact, not ONE juror would have voted to indict.

The case is now dunzo. And I am sure The Orange Menace is furious about it.

The six lawmakers are: Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona and Representative Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, Representative Jason Crow of Colorado, Representative Chris Deluzio and Representative Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania.

Another loss for Donald Trump.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon