Brian Glenn Whatabouts Don Lemon To Deflect From Epstein Files

After England arrested former UK ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson from information gleamed from the Epstein files, Trump supporter, Real America's Voice host, and White House correspondent Brian Glenn tried to deflect away from the DOJ's failures and used the arrest of Don Lemon as a countermeasure.

The MAGA cult is flailing away trying to defend Trump from being pulled down by his thousands of mentions in the files. Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend used an unlawful arrest of Don Lemon to appease Trump, as if it had something to do with the Epstein files.

That was bizarre.

Host Terrence Bates asked about why no one has been arrested in the US.

BATES: Police in the UK confirmed the 72-year-old is out of jail on bail, pending further investigation. Mandelson's arrest early this morning comes on the heels of former Prince Andrew's arrest related to Epstein last week. The British arrests are said to be based on information from the Epstein files released by the US Justice Department. However, here in the United States, evidence from those files have yet to yield arrest or indictments. Maybe Bill and Hillary Clinton's testimony later this week will lead to new and useful information in this particular case. And Brian, I think the more that other countries like Great Britain make arrests and start to move forward with holding people accountable for the information inside of those Epstein files, the more egg the United States is going to have on its face when we don't make arrests, we don't have indictments, the information is just out there, but people aren't being held accountable. GLENN: They're not. And you know, what's interesting is I've noticed that not everyone is following the whole Epstein files drama. They simply have no idea what's going on.

Glenn smeared the entire MAGA cult when he claimed Americans are clueless about the Epstein files.

The cult was obsessed with the Epstein files, egged on by Kash Patel and Dan Bongino, and Trump's cratering approval ratings are reflected in the numbers.

A 21-year-old North Carolina armed man who was shot and killed at Mar-A-Lago was a Trump supporter obsessed with the Epstein files.

GLENN: But we'll see as more arrests come outside the States, if that does put pressure. I mean, look, we arrested, who did we arrest the other day?



We, oh, Don Lemon. Oh, we could put that on the list. We got Don Lemon as, I mean, obviously not connected to that, but for going into the church. But yeah, I think the American people want a little bit more accountability for that case.

Glenn is so desperate to defend the whitewashing of Trump and those in the Epstein Files of their crimes, he name-checked Don freaking Lemon, who had nothing to do with the Epstein files.

Pam Bondi arrested Lemon as retribution against the left since he filmed ICE protests in a church.

Why didn't Glenn use Shia LaBeouf's arrest in the same way?