Surprise: Capitol Rioter 'Tired Of Taxes' Owes IRS $35K

You might remember Jenna Ryan as the Texas realtor who went to the Capitol riot on a private jet, insisted she did nothing wrong, that she deserved a pardon from Trump, and she definitely wasn't going to jail because 'she has blonde hair and is white.' Well, federal prosecutors released more information on her, ahead of her sentencing next week. Whether it matters to the judge or not we shall soon see. Most of those charged with similar crimes have not been sentenced to any time behind bars, getting probation instead.

Source: Raw Story



Jenna Ryan, the Dallas-area realtor who flew to Washington on a private plane before participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection, filmed herself on the steps of the Capitol declaring that she was "tired of paying taxes to crooks." However, in a new court filing, federal prosecutors allege that Ryan has "a history of tax delinquency," according to Politico reporter Kyle Cheney. "Moreover, the defendant has not consistently paid her taxes, with a history of federal and state tax liens from 2013 and 2016 that caused a deficiency of more than $35,000 in back taxes that was not resolved until April 2021," prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memo for Ryan. "Despite her own history of tax delinquency, the defendant recorded herself ... on the Captiol steps declaring that she was 'tired of paying taxes' to 'crooks.'" Ryan, who pleaded guilty in August to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing, is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 4.

Back in February, the Washington Post first reported on her money woes.

"Despite her outward signs of success, Ryan had struggled financially for years. She was still paying off a $37,000 lien for unpaid federal taxes when she was arrested. She'd nearly lost her home to foreclosure before that. She filed for bankruptcy in 2012 and faced another IRS tax lien in 2010."

The full 32-page brief can be read here.