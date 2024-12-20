Dozens Of House GOPers Defy Trump's Wishes, Vote No On Funding Bill

The rebel Republicans, combined with most House Democrats, sank that legislation, leaving the nation about a day away from a government shutdown.
By Susie MadrakDecember 20, 2024

El Cheato's death grip on the Republican Party got a lot looser last night after 38 of his House minions voted to defy his command to support a spending and debt deal. Via the New York Times:

Writing on social media, Mr. Trump had told Republicans to “vote ‘YES’ for this Bill, TONIGHT!” He said it was vital to pass a bill that extended spending until early next year and suspended the nation’s debt limit until 2027, well into his next term.

For the better part of a decade, that kind of dictate has usually been enough for Mr. Trump, who has methodically seized control of the Republican Party at all levels. But with just a month left before he returns to office, Mr. Trump found out that at least some of his followers were willing to buck his leadership in the right circumstances. The rebel Republicans, combined with most House Democrats, sank that legislation, leaving the nation about a day away from a government shutdown.

The defiance came not from the handful of moderate Republicans who have previously earned the president-elect’s ire. This time, it was conservatives who would normally align themselves with Mr. Trump’s philosophy who voted against his wishes.

You don't say!

imagine looking at this House from the R side and knowing that for like two months at least you can’t do anything unless all four of Chip Roy, Paul Gosar, Victoria Spartz, and Nancy Mace show up to work and are reasonably lucid that day

post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) 2024-12-20T04:04:30.920Z

BREAKING: Elon Musk and Republicans are trying to cut more than $190 million in pediatric cancer research in the government funding bill.

Aaron Parnas (@aaronparnas.bsky.social) 2024-12-19T22:28:52.452Z

Federal Funding Bill Collapses, Putting Agricultural Aid at Risk

I'm just thinking out loud here, but wouldn't failing to renew farm aid cause grocery prices to go up?
farmpolicynews.illinois.edu/2024/12/fede...

C-Bo the Eggman (@cbotheeggman.bsky.social) 2024-12-20T04:12:33.008Z

