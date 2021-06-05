Capitol Rioter Who Heckled Cops For 'Protecting Pedophiles'... Is A Convicted Pedophile

As this rioter was assaulting Capitol police officers he was also heckling them through a megaphone, screaming at them that they were "protecting communists" and "protecting pedophiles" (see QAnon under mental disease). Well, as it turns out, Sean McHugh was convicted in 2010 of having sex with a minor, a 14-year-old girl and sentenced to 240 days in jail, with probation.

Source: CNN

A Trump supporter accused of storming the US Capitol and heckling police officers for "protecting pedophiles" previously served jail time after being convicted in the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl, according to court records reviewed by CNN and lawyers involved in the cases.

Federal prosecutors say Sean McHugh of Auburn, California, fought with police as they fended off the massive mob of Trump supporters outside the Capitol on January 6. During the scuffle, McHugh was recorded by police body-worn cameras heckling the officers with a megaphone.

According to prosecutors' description of the footage, McHugh allegedly shouted, "You guys like protecting pedophiles?" "you're protecting communists," "I'd be shaking in your little s--t boots too," and, "there is a Second Amendment behind us, what are you going to do then?"