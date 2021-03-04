Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Rioter Pictured With His Feet On Nancy Pelosi's Desk Has Tantrum In Court

Richard Barnett screamed at the judge to be let free, “I’ve been here a long time … another month … It’s not fair. You’re letting everyone else out … I need help,” he yelled.
By Ed Scarce
Rioter Pictured With His Feet On Nancy Pelosi's Desk Has Tantrum In Court
Image from: Arkansas Sheriff's Dept./AFP via Getty Images/Saul Loeb

Richard Barnett screamed at the judge to be let free, “I’ve been here a long time … another month … It’s not fair. You’re letting everyone else out … I need help,” he yelled.

Barnett's outburst didn't seem to help, as Judge Cooper immediately gaveled the court into recess and then ignored his "request" to be let free on bond, and set Barnett's next court date for May.

Don't do the crime if you can't do the time (Don't do it)

-'Baretta's Theme'

Source: New York Times

Richard Barnett, the Arkansas man charged with breaking into Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and stealing her mail during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, threw a tantrum during a virtual court hearing on Thursday, yelling at the judge and his own lawyers that it wasn’t “fair” that he was still in jail weeks after his arrest.

One of the most recognizable figures from the Capitol assault, Mr. Barnett, 60, was photographed on Jan. 6 with his feet up on a desk in Ms. Pelosi’s office and a cattle-prod-like stun gun dangling from his belt.

From the moment he was taken into custody, he has waged an ongoing — and so far unsuccessful — effort to be freed on bond, and he loudly lost his patience with the process at an otherwise routine hearing in front of Judge Christopher Cooper of Federal District Court in Washington.

Appearing by video from jail, Mr. Barnett erupted into anger after Judge Cooper set the next court date in his case for a day in May, shouting that he did not want to remain behind bars for “another month.”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team