Rioter Pictured With His Feet On Nancy Pelosi's Desk Has Tantrum In Court

Richard Barnett screamed at the judge to be let free, “I’ve been here a long time … another month … It’s not fair. You’re letting everyone else out … I need help,” he yelled.

Barnett's outburst didn't seem to help, as Judge Cooper immediately gaveled the court into recess and then ignored his "request" to be let free on bond, and set Barnett's next court date for May.

Don't do the crime if you can't do the time (Don't do it)

-'Baretta's Theme'

Source: New York Times

Richard Barnett, the Arkansas man charged with breaking into Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and stealing her mail during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, threw a tantrum during a virtual court hearing on Thursday, yelling at the judge and his own lawyers that it wasn’t “fair” that he was still in jail weeks after his arrest. One of the most recognizable figures from the Capitol assault, Mr. Barnett, 60, was photographed on Jan. 6 with his feet up on a desk in Ms. Pelosi’s office and a cattle-prod-like stun gun dangling from his belt. From the moment he was taken into custody, he has waged an ongoing — and so far unsuccessful — effort to be freed on bond, and he loudly lost his patience with the process at an otherwise routine hearing in front of Judge Christopher Cooper of Federal District Court in Washington. Appearing by video from jail, Mr. Barnett erupted into anger after Judge Cooper set the next court date in his case for a day in May, shouting that he did not want to remain behind bars for “another month.”