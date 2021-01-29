Judge Denies Release To Rioter Who Sat At Pelosi's Desk

Another MAGA QAnon Patriot Rioter is going to be sitting in jail pending trial in federal court after a very powerful ruling by Federal Judge Beryl Howell in DC Federal Court on Thursday. POLITICO reports that Richard Barnett, the man who was photographed sitting at Nancy Pelosi's desk and who confessed to *scratching his balls while in her chair* will not be released on bail. Two weeks ago he was placed on house arrest pending trial by a federal magistrate in Barnett's home state of Arkansas. He was charged with the felony charge of entering the Capitol with a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor charges of unlawful entry to a restricted building, disorderly conduct and theft.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell overrode that release on the SAME DAY. She demanded he be brought to D.C. and during Thursday's hearing she granted the government's appeal to deny house arrest. Instead, Barnett will stay behind bars for MONTHS. Womp womp!

This was Judge Howell's first public court session since the January 6th insurrection and to say that she was visibly disturbed by the actions of the rioters would be an understatement. POLITICO reports that she "repeatedly emphasized that the rioters not only disrespected the historic building, but were also engaged in an attempt to undermine the Constitution."

At one point, when talking about Barrett, she said: “His entitled behavior that he exhibited in videos and photographs when inside the Capitol show a total disregard for the law, a total disregard for the U.S. Constitution. This violence disrupted a constitutional function of Congress.”

She further talked about how the actions of the rioters "struck fear into the hearts of lawmakers, staff and members of the media" and that this changed D.C. instantly - with crowd control measures and streets filled with the National Guard.

Howell elaborated: “What happened on that day in the U.S. Capitol was criminal activity that is destined to go down in the history books of our country. … This was not a peaceful protest. We’re still living here in Washington, D.C., with the consequences of the violence in which this defendant is accused to have participated.”

Judge Howell was particularly disgusted by Barrett's behavior and comments after he left the Capitol, using it as evidence that he "was likely to defy any court order about how to behave while on release." Even though his behavior was despicable, he is actually not facing the most serious charges in comparison to others. Others have been charged with assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous weapon, obstruction fo Congress and interfering with police during civil disorder.

In an interesting twist, Judge Howell also unloaded on Barnett's attorney, Anthony Siano. Apparently he sent a letter to the court earlier this month complaining about the prosecutors appeal of Barnett's release. In the complaint, Siano accused prosecutors of hiding the fact that they were going to request Barnett be transported to D.C.. Judge Howell did not feel those complaints were warranted.

“I don’t know how you practice in other jurisdictions, Mr. Siano, but I am telling you right now: throwing around accusations of misconduct by opposing counsel is not acceptable here, when it is without merit," she scolded. "That accusation is both frivolous and without merit. … If you’re going to continue in this case, I caution you about how you conduct yourself, because that letter was wholly inappropriate.”

During the course of the hearing, Judge Howell also mentioned two previously non-public despicable things that Barnett did during his stop in Nancy Pelosi's office. It was disclosed that while sitting in the Speaker's chair, he scratched his genitals and left a nasty note on the desk, calling Nancy Pelosi a "b*tch".

Barnett's attorney, Siano, tried to smooth it over, saying that Barnett "had a political hostility to the speaker." He also said that the envelope Barnett stole from Nancy Pelosi's desk was empty.

Judge Howell did not find that a good excuse, saying: "and that is supposed to make it better?”

Enjoy prison, Richard.