Capitol Rioter Hawking Autographed Pics Of Himself In Nancy Pelosi's Office

Richard Barnett launched his website this week, and for a $100 'contribution' you get an autographed photo. "as a token of his appreciation." And for just $25 you get a copy of his "court filing that resulted in his release from jail." Well, isn't that just precious.

Barnett was in jail -- in Fayetteville and then in Washington, D.C. -- from Jan. 8 until U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper of the District of Columbia ordered his release April 27.

And as a reminder, Barnett left a note on Speaker Pelosi's desk which read: "Nancy, Bigo was here, you b---h."

Source: NBC News

The accused Capitol rioter seen propping up his feet on a desk inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office is selling autographed pictures of himself to help pay for legal fees — but not that photo. Richard "Bigo" Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Arkansas, was arrested just two days after the infamous picture was snapped amid the chaos of supporters of then-President Donald Trump storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. On Thursday, visitors to the "Richard 'Bigo' Barnett Legal Defense Fund" website were told that if they donated $100 or more, as "a token of his appreciation," the accused rioter "will send you a picture of him with his feet up on a desk while on house arrest." However, various news outlets, including The Washington Post, reported this week that Barnett was making this $100 donation pitch: “Richard will send you an autographed picture of him sitting in Pelosi’s office personally addressed to whomever you like."

Why the change? Sense of shame? No, of course not. Barnett's lawyer's are worried about copyright concerns. That in addition to all his other legal troubles he'd get sued. No words.

But here's what his lawyer said:

"We are raising money to ensure a robust defense against the biggest prosecution in the Department of Justice's storied history because the poor and middle class should not lose on the legal battlefield for lack of money," said Barnett's attorney, Joseph D. McBride, Esq., of New York City. "We will not allow the federal government to bully Richard simply [because] it has an unlimited budget. This is the story of David v. Goliath, and we intend on defeating the giant."