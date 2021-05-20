Politics
Capitol Rioter Proudly Played Video At Dentist's Office

As Daniel Warmus was getting his teeth cleaned, he proudly showed himself rioting at the Capitol on January 6th. Another patient overheard and turned him in.
By Ed Scarce

Another patient turned in Warmus after hearing him bragging about what he'd done on January 6th, actually showing others video he had taken.

Note to rioters: America is not on your side.

Source: Washington Post

Less than a week after the failed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, a patient at a dentist’s office in western New York couldn’t believe what was being said nearby. During a routine checkup on Jan. 12, a patient listened in as an alleged rioter who was getting his teeth cleaned bragged about his breach of the building, according to federal authorities.

Daniel Warmus, of Alden, N.Y., talked of smoking marijuana inside the Capitol and refusing a police officer’s order to leave the building, and even proudly played a video from Jan. 6, a federal complaint states.

After the patient “overheard Warmus talking about his experience while at a dentist’s office,” the person, who authorities said wished to remain anonymous, alerted the FBI and passed along Warmus’s phone number and home address. That mundane trip to the dentist’s office led to an investigation that concluded this week with Warmus, 37, in police custody.

