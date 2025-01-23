Expert Details The Likely Path Of Broligarchs Under Trump

And it doesn't look good.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 23, 2025

I don't see that many interviews worth recommending, but this is a good one. Jon Stewart featured Brooke Harrington, an economic sociologist and author of "Offshore: Stealth Wealth and the New Colonialism." The interview begins by exploring what Harrington termed the 'broligarchy' surrounding Donald Trump—a group that includes figures like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

The conversation explored the increasing closeness of U.S. billionaires to the political system, comparing it to how economic elites wield power in Russia. Harrington described today’s “broligarchs” (a term derived from “oligarch”) as a stark contrast to past industrial titans like the Fords and Rockefellers, who were more discreet in their political engagements. These earlier elites primarily sought tax advantages while maintaining a low public profile, relying heavily on philanthropy to cultivate an image of responsibility and stewardship.

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin exerts strict control over the oligarchs who dominate the economy, ensuring their loyalty as a means of consolidating his power. By contrast, President Trump has welcomed billionaire support in exchange for financial contributions, effectively granting them influence over his administration’s agenda.

For instance, Elon Musk’s significant investments in the Trump campaign over the past few months reportedly earned him control of a semi-governmental agency, the Department of Government Efficiency. Similarly, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has used his ownership of The Washington Post to flex his power. Earlier this month, Bezos allegedly censored the publication of a political cartoon depicting himself, Musk, and other billionaires offering bags of money to a towering figure meant to represent Trump.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon