Expert Details The Likely Path Of Broligarchs Under Trump

I don't see that many interviews worth recommending, but this is a good one. Jon Stewart featured Brooke Harrington, an economic sociologist and author of "Offshore: Stealth Wealth and the New Colonialism." The interview begins by exploring what Harrington termed the 'broligarchy' surrounding Donald Trump—a group that includes figures like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

The conversation explored the increasing closeness of U.S. billionaires to the political system, comparing it to how economic elites wield power in Russia. Harrington described today’s “broligarchs” (a term derived from “oligarch”) as a stark contrast to past industrial titans like the Fords and Rockefellers, who were more discreet in their political engagements. These earlier elites primarily sought tax advantages while maintaining a low public profile, relying heavily on philanthropy to cultivate an image of responsibility and stewardship.

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin exerts strict control over the oligarchs who dominate the economy, ensuring their loyalty as a means of consolidating his power. By contrast, President Trump has welcomed billionaire support in exchange for financial contributions, effectively granting them influence over his administration’s agenda.

For instance, Elon Musk’s significant investments in the Trump campaign over the past few months reportedly earned him control of a semi-governmental agency, the Department of Government Efficiency. Similarly, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has used his ownership of The Washington Post to flex his power. Earlier this month, Bezos allegedly censored the publication of a political cartoon depicting himself, Musk, and other billionaires offering bags of money to a towering figure meant to represent Trump.